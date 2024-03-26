Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 1,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Leonardo Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

