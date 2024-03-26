Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$18.73. 1,013,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 767,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total transaction of C$26,896.28. Corporate insiders own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

