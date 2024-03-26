Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 5.2 %
Lipocine stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
