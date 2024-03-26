Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 5.2 %

Lipocine stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

