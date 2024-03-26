Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $297.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.19 and its 200-day moving average is $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

