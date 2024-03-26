London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.09

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

