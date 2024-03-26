Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Up 1%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.65). 88,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 78,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.63).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Loungers Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Loungers news, insider Nick Collins sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £287,300 ($363,073.42). Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.
Loungers Company Profile
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
