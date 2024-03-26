Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $509.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $531.00 to $509.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $493.66.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.47. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $310.41 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

