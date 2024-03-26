Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

