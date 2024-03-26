LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,073,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,716,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,464,000 after buying an additional 164,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.