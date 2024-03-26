LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 682 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $743.67 and a 200 day moving average of $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.