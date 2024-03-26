LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LYB opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

