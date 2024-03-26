M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.1 %

MDC opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

