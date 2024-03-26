Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,259 shares of company stock worth $2,516,978 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

