Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $60,656.67 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Macy’s Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE M opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
