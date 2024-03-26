Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $60,656.67 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Macy’s Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE M opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

