Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMI stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.22. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.18%.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

