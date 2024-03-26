Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $8,977,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

