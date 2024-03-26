McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.05.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $272.05 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.