Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $672.20

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 672.20 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 667.60 ($8.44), with a volume of 2794728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 668.56 ($8.45).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 608.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33,380.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -25,000.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.53) per share, with a total value of £99,353.20 ($125,556.93). 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

