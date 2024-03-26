Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Down 6.7%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 10,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 19,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Mercurity Fintech Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercurity Fintech
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.