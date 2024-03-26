Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Down 0.4%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.89. 3,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Metso Oyj Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
