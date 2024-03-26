Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.05.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.33 and a 200-day moving average of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $272.05 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

