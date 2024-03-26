Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.05.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $272.05 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

