MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 128,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 265,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

