Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 479,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97,251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

