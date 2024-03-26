Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $222.40

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.40 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 227.20 ($2.87), with a volume of 605621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.60 ($2.88).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moneysupermarket.com Group
Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance
Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moneysupermarket.com Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.