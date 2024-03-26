Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $222.40

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.40 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 227.20 ($2.87), with a volume of 605621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.60 ($2.88).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,747.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.