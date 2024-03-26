MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -142.56 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

