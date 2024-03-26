Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

