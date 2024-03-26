Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 998 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $106.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

