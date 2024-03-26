Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,241 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QEFA opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

