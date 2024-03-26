Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average of $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

