Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $282.57 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.