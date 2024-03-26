Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

