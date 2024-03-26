Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

