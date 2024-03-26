Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

