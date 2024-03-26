Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

