Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKG opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

