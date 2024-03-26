Mutual Advisors LLC Has $16.92 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average of $562.64. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

