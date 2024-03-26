Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

