Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,290,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

