Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $355.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.02. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

