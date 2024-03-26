Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 151.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Stock Up 0.7 %

Ryerson stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

