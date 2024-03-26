My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Down 11%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 223,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 183,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.25% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

