Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Down 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 11,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

