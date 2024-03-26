National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NHI opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,863,000. State Street Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.