Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of NHTC opened at $6.70 on Monday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

