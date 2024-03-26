NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Trading 2.3% Higher

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

