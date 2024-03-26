News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

