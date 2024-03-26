NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 13,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 86,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

NextPlay Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Institutional Trading of NextPlay Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

