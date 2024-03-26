NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Trading 2.7% Higher

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $271.00 and last traded at $266.00. 70 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.00.

NICE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.20.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

