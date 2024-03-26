Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 926,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 598,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial



Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

